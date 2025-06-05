3 Thoughts We Had While Watching the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer

The Wicked: For Good trailer just dropped, and we are currently melting faster than the Wicked Witch of the West with poor water resistance. After months of speculation, sneak peeks, and green/pink themed Pinterest boards, we finally got a proper look at the upcoming part 2 of the movie, and November can’t come here soon enough.

If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out below.

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer

The official description of the movie, per Universal Pictures, reads: “Elphaba, now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.”

Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba is a Woman on a Mission on Wicked: For Good

In the trailer, we see Elphaba (Erivo) determined to expose the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) for the fraud he is. She’s shown fully embracing her role as the “wicked” one in the Wizard’s narrative. Despite being labeled as such and struggling to figure out who she really is, she’s reminded of her true self by those who believe in her.

Honestly, if defending animal rights, flying on brooms, and having a killer belt range is wrong… we don’t want Elphaba to be right.

Fiyero and Glinda the Good Can be Undercover Agents

Seeing Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) trick the Wizard and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), they can very well be undercover agents. They also played their roles well, with Fiyero having us think he sided with The Wizard when he pointed his gun at Elphaba, before pointing it at The Wizard and throwing Elphaba’s broomstick back at her.

Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship will also be put to the test, especially since Glinda seems to be getting everything she’s ever wanted. Fortunately, we see her confirm her friendship with her, especially towards the end when Elphaba told her, “You’re the only friend I’ve ever had,” and she responded with, “And I’ve had so many friends, but only one that mattered” before holding Elphaba’s hand.

We See a First Glimpse of Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion

Forgive us for not being that excited to see Dorothy because it means the end is near.