This Day in Top 40 History: May 31

Some of the most prominent moments in Top 40 and pop music history have occurred on May 31. From popular songs reaching the top of charts to industry changes and cultural milestones, May 31 has been full of transformative moments. Here are some of the most significant events on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 31 has seen the appearance of songs and artists that knocked down barriers to make an impact in the world of pop music:

1977: The BBC banned the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen" because its lyrics were deemed offensive to the monarchy. Regardless of the ban, the song reached No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart, marking the rise of upstart punk rock in the popular music scene.

2003: 50 Cent was on top of the Billboard Hot 100, and three of his songs occupied the top 10 during this week: "In Da Club," "21 Questions," and "Magic Stick" (with Lil' Kim). He stormed the pop and hip-hop communities that spring.

2019: Bad Bunny and Tainy released "Callaíta," which became a huge success. It combined reggaeton with pop elements, continuing Latin music's significance in pop music globally.

2019: Denzel Curry's "Zuu" was released. It was his fourth studio album.

Cultural Milestones

There were also noteworthy cultural events on May 31:

1977: The Broadway musical Beatlemania opened, honoring The Beatles' music. This was a milestone moment in pop music history that speaks to the cultural impact of their work.

2025: The Roots Picnic music festival was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with performances by Meek Mill, D'Angelo with The Roots, and Kaytranada. The festival is more of an experiential performance than a show, combining blues, jazz, hip-hop, and pop.

Industry Changes and Challenges

In whatever direction the music industry has headed, there have been numerous changes, many times highlighted on May 31:

2003: The first Download Festival took place in the U.K., signifying a change in the culture of music events. This would have a direct impact on all pop music festivals around the world.

2019: The NPR review of New Music Friday showcased the significance of that Friday as a global release day, with the same potential as labels had a generation before.