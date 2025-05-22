The ‘It Ends With Us’ Legal Drama is Causing Financial and Emotional Stress on Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni might’ve reconsidered casting Blake Lively as his co-star if he’d had an inkling of the legal mess he’d be dealing with long after It Ends With Us hit theaters. The movie, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, is still making headlines, even though it’s no longer showing. Why? The endless behind-the-scenes drama has more twists than the movie itself.

Justin Baldoni is “Leaning on a Tight Circle of Loyal Friends”

A friend of Baldoni and his wife, Emily, told People that Baldoni is focused on “his family and faith” during these stressful times. Lively and Baldoni are involved in several lawsuits, with Lively alleging the Jane the Virgin actor created a hostile workplace through inappropriate comments and acted on a plan to damage her reputation. Lively claimed that in one instance, Baldoni “fat shamed” her when he asked her how much she weighed.

Baldoni countersued for extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. He also published a website with proofs refuting all of Lively’s claims. The Gossip Girl alum also claimed that Baldoni wanted to add sex scenes that “she considered gratuitous.” However, Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios revealed text messages between the two about the studio providing a full-time intimacy coordinator, who Lively was allegedly not in a hurry to meet.

The actor-director's legal team also sent a litigation hold letter to Kevin Feige, Marvel president, and Bob Iger, Disney CEO. They alleged that Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, mocked him in the latter’s recent movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. The letter claimed that the character “Nicepool” was based on Baldoni.

Financial and Emotional Weight

The source added that Baldoni and his wife have been “leaning on a tight circle of loyal friends.” They also said that “the lawsuit drama is causing stress for both of them. But their marriage is solid, and they are actually closer than ever.”