Madonna Shows Up at MetLife Stadium, Causing Social Media Stir During Record-Breaking Tour

Madonna ignited chatter online when she made an unannounced appearance at Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 9. The Renaissance singer was seen in the audience dressed in a black jacket, wide-legged pants, and of course, holding a duck in front of her face — an odd moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The concert, the second of two shows in New Jersey, featured performances from Mustard, Kaytranada, and Keem and drew tens of thousands of fans. The tour, which supports Kendrick Lamar's latest album GNX and SZA's SOS Deluxe: Lana, is scheduled to run through August 9 and cover 39 cities worldwide. Recently, it was in the news because it became the highest-grossing concert tour by a Black male artist, surpassing The Weeknd's record.

Videos of Madonna at the concert appeared online, with fans having fun and being intrigued by her interesting look. @NewMadonna1 posted on X formerly Twitter): “We need that Kendrick & Madonna Collab on her album.” However, not all feedback was positive. One viral post by @livnerys read: “she too old to be this messy holding a male duck a ‘drake'.”

While many praised Madonna's boldness and described her as “pulling up to greatness,” others criticized the moment, suggesting she was trying too hard to remain relevant among younger artists.