This Day in Top 40 History: May 9

Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Gwen Stefani, and Sam Smith are some artists who made May 9 a notable day in Top 40 music history. It has hosted groundbreaking hits, memorable performances, chart-topping songs, and concert tours by hot acts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Top-charting hits and standout achievements in the Top 40 scene on May 9 include:

2019: Rapper-singer Juice WRLD performed at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. The concert was considered a pivotal event in his career and a highlight of his Death Race for Love Tour. The breakout, chart-topping artist was accompanied by guest stars Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade.

Rapper-singer Juice WRLD performed at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. The concert was considered a pivotal event in his career and a highlight of his Death Race for Love Tour. The breakout, chart-topping artist was accompanied by guest stars Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade. 2020: On May 9, "The Scotts" by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Drake's "Toosie Slide" dropped to No. 2 and 3, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" jumped from No. 14 to No. 4, and Harry Styles' "Adore You" dropped three spots to No. 10 in its 21st week on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

These artists had a major influence with a lasting impact on the Top 40 music scene on May 9:

2020: Adult contemporary star Marie Osmond, pop/country sensation Kane Brown, and country star Lee Brice were among the performers at the A Night of Hope benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adult contemporary star Marie Osmond, pop/country sensation Kane Brown, and country star Lee Brice were among the performers at the A Night of Hope benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2024: Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her the Eras tour at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The global superstar's tour spanned 152 dates across five continents and was a record-breaking financial success.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these superb performances by fan favorites:

2016: Country singer Blake Shelton and pop star Gwen Stefani performed their new duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the TV talent show The Voice, which they both judged at the time.

Country singer Blake Shelton and pop star Gwen Stefani performed their new duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the TV talent show The Voice, which they both judged at the time. 2017: Pop/country star Miley Cyrus announced on social media that she would be headlining the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11 in Washington, D.C., alongside artists such as the Pointer Sisters, Tinashe, and VASSY.

Pop/country star Miley Cyrus announced on social media that she would be headlining the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11 in Washington, D.C., alongside artists such as the Pointer Sisters, Tinashe, and VASSY. 2023: Fan favorite and pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of his Gloria the Tour. He opened the show with his smash hit "Stay With Me" and closed with "Gloria."

Fan favorite and pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of his Gloria the Tour. He opened the show with his smash hit "Stay With Me" and closed with "Gloria." 2024: The pop band AJR held a concert at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during their The Maybe Man Tour. The high-energy group performed songs such as "The Good Part" and "2085."