On May 5, Adele observed her 37th birthday, and that milestone has continued her path from BRIT School graduate to worldwide music star. The iconic singer was born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins in 1988, went to the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, and graduated in 2006 with such artists as Leona Lewis and Jessie J.

Adele's journey to stardom began when she uploaded her demo tapes to MySpace. This caught the attention of XL Recordings, who signed her in 2006. Adele's first single, "Hometown Glory," was published on October 22, 2007. This single showcased both her vocal and songwriting abilities. Adele's first album, 19, was released on January 28, 2008, reached Number 1 on the UK Albums Chart in February, and was reviewed positively.

Adele's second album, 21, released in 2011, had countless successful singles, including "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You", and became the best-selling UK album of the 21st century, selling over 5 million copies. Adele won six Grammys, which included Album of the Year, at the 2012 Grammy Awards, making her a part of music history.

In 2012, Adele recorded "Skyfall," the theme song for the James Bond film of the same name. The song earned her an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy, making it the first Bond theme to win all three awards.

After a brief hiatus, she returned with her third album, 25, on November 20, 2015. The album's lead single, "Hello," became a global hit, and 25 sold over 3.38 million copies in its first week in the U.S., breaking previous records.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Adele is now a fashion icon and an accomplished musician. She has donned various outstanding stage looks showcased in Vogue UK, including pieces from Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, and Dior, while embracing a glamorous and sophisticated style reminiscent of the screen greats of yesteryear.