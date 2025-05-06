2025 Met Gala Worst Dressed: Fashion Risks that Didn’t Pay Off

Every year, the Met Gala gives us celebrities clad in awe-inspiring fashion. Yet, we also look forward to seeing those who took risks that didn’t quite pay off, and we’re left to wonder if maybe their stylist quit mid-glam. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was supposed to be a celebration of sharp suits, and centuries of Black fashion creativity. Sadly, some celebrities got lost somewhere in the interpretation of the theme.

Here are who we consider the worst-dressed celebs from the 2025 Met Gala.

2025 Met Gala Worst Dressed

Anne Hathaway

It’s hard to believe that the Anne Hathaway who attended the 2025 Met Gala is the same Anne Hathaway from The Devil Wears Prada. Her outfit was underwhelming. It didn’t even look appropriate for a red-carpet event, let alone the most fashionable gala of the season. The ensemble looked more suited for a business meeting or a job interview (minus, of course, the expensive bling).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Anne Hathaway attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer’s look had us doing a double-take, and not in a good way. We say this with love, but she looked more Top Chef than top-tier fashion. The ensemble was ill-fitting, the white beret felt completely off-theme, and she was holding her gloves like a last-minute afterthought. (Pro tip: if gloves are part of your outfit, maybe wear them?). To top it off, her makeup left her looking pale and washed out.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala look is on brand, plus she’s got great legs so why not show them off? The problem is, her pinstripe bodysuit has potential and is on theme, if she put on pants. In fairness to her, it was Pharrell (who is one of the night’s co-chairs) who told her to go pantsless. The “Espresso” singer told Vogue (via People), “He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked star attended the Met Gala looking like she’s still doing promo tour for the movie. Cynthia Erivo donned a custom Givenchy red and silver diamond flower detailed top, with black shorts, and a black tulle train. She completed her look with black knee-high boots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)



Hailey Bieber

Remember Anne Hathaway looking like she was headed to a business meeting? Well, guess who she’s meeting with? Hailey Bieber, apparently! Hailey showed up in what can only be described as boardroom chic... minus the pants. Bieber was sporting only a black blazer with nothing underneath and no trousers in sight. How this is “superfine” is beyond us.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Hailey Bieber, fashion detail, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)



Gayle King

Dressed in plaid purple, Gayle King stood out, but not in a good way. A lot of things are happening with her outfit, and the black and purple did not complement one another. Plus, ruffles, satin, black embroidery, buttons, and lining? Her outfit is confusing and doesn’t seem to be on theme.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Gayle King attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)



Heidi Klum

You can almost never go wrong with a little black dress. But Heidi Klum’s Met Gala look proved that even the classics can flop. The model and TV personality looked more ready for a generic red-carpet appearance than fashion’s most themed night of the year. Her black dress was so underwhelming, blink, and you'd think you were scrolling through pics from a movie premiere, not the 2025 Met.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Heidi Klum attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa followed in Sabrina Carpenter’s footsteps and also went pantsless. However, her outfit was met with backlash since her embroidered black blazer and matching bodysuit featured the face of Rosa Parks. What’s raising people’s eyebrows is that the face of the civil rights icon is very visible in the Thai rapper’s crotch area.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Lisa attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)



Walton Goggins

Lisa’s The White Lotus co-star is also on our list of worst-dressed celebs during the 2025 Met Gala. What’s also upsetting is Walton Goggins’ outfit also has potential. He could have looked dapper if, instead of an ill-fitting skirt, he had chosen to wear pants instead.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Walton Goggins attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Barry Keoghan

Not only does Barry Keoghan’s outfit seem to be out of theme, but he also looked out of place and appeared he would rather be anywhere else than the Met Gala. (Maybe because he wants to avoid any awkward run-in with his ex, Sabrina Carpenter?). His outfit has intricate details on the collar and floral embroidery on the sleeves. A red scarf was wrapped around his waist, and he completed his look with simple black dress shoes. All in all, it’s not a bad outfit, just not for the Met.