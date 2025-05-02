Charli XCX’s “Party 4 U” Makes Billboard Hot 100 After Five Years

Charli XCX's 2020 single, "Party 4 U," has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 95 almost five years after it was initially released, as part of her album How I'm Feeling Now. The popular track gained notoriety on TikTok when users featured the song, which resonated with their videos about one-sided love and vulnerability. Charli shared some of the fan concepts on her Instagram account and enjoyed sharing the emotional response her song created.

In the TikTok video, Charli explained the song's meaning: "This is actually the moment you realize that one person isn't ever coming to your party so you stand in the middle of the room, tears briefly fill your eyes but then you wipe them away, pretend you're ok and proceed to get unbelievably fckd up."

Listeners are amazed by the achievement of the song's organic/real-world success based on the song's performance on and off the charts, without any standard promotion. One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, "not released as a single with no music video and no radio, mind you. organic hit." Another added, "Ngl if she releases and m/v and more playlisting, it might go top 10."

The lyrics of "Party 4 U" evoke a vivid image of a summer romance: "You could watch me pull up on your body/Like it's summer, take my clothes off in the water/Splash around and get you blessed like holy water/I don't know what you were waiting for/You know that I've been waiting for you."