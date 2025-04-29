Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s Lisa Team Up for New Single

The collab we didn’t know we needed! Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recently announced that a collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa is in the works!

Maroon 5 and Lisa’s Collab is "Priceless"

(See what we did there?)

Levine posted on his Instagram some behind-the-scenes photos for the music video and the title of the song with Lisa. “Priceless” follows Lisa’s string of collaborations after releasing her solo album, Alter Ego. She recently released “Born Again" featuring Doja Cat and Raye, and also had a collab with fellow rapper Future for “Fxck Up the World.”

The Thai rapper has already had an eventful year, with major projects coming one after another. She made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed third season of HBO’s The White Lotus. Lisa also became the first K-pop artist to perform at the 97th Academy Awards. Adding to that, she also took the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11 and 18. During her performances, she sang tracks from her solo album.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, just weeks before officially revealing Lisa’s involvement and the song title, Adam Levine hinted at new music from Maroon 5. When Fallon asked whether the rumors about a new song, album, and tour were true, Levine confirmed with a smile, much to the excitement of fans: “I am gonna confirm the rumors are true.”

Levine added, “The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details. But the details are basically, roughly, there’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish. I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish.”

The band recently concluded its first Las Vegas residency, Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency, which ran for two years starting in March 2023.

The new album will be the band’s follow-up to 2021’s Jordi.