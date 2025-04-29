Lady Gaga Sets Off on Massive 60-City World Tour in July 2025

Lady Gaga is preparing to launch her highly anticipated 2025 tour, The Mayhem Ball, which will kick off on July 16 in Las Vegas. The tour follows her performances at Coachella and special shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and Singapore. Gaga's latest tour will feature music from her newly released album Mayhem, which is designed to offer a more intimate, theatrical experience than her previous stadium-focused Chromatica Ball Tour.

"This is my first arena tour since 2018," Gaga said about the venue shift. "There's something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate — closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Before moving across Europe, The Mayhem Ball will visit major cities such as New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago. Newly added dates include three shows at San Francisco's Chase Center on July 22, 24, and 26 and four shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 28, 29, Aug. 1, and 2. Presale tickets for the new dates were available to Citi card members starting last week.