Benson Boone Calls Out Online Haters as New Album Drops Soon

Benson Boone, the 22-year-old pop star behind the chart-topping hit "Beautiful Things," has responded directly to vague online criticism in a recent TikTok post. Displaying the comment, "idek why I hate Benson Boone but it feels right," Boone captioned the video with, "If you hate me or my music, at least have a good reason for it," while previewing a new, unreleased track. In the video, Boone acknowledges that constructive feedback (like criticism of his unique piano backflips or even his similar song structures) can be beneficial to his growth.

His admissions are more impressive now that he had mixed reviews about his Apr. 11 Coachella performance, especially his highly ambitious "Bohemian Rhapsody" with guitarist Brian May. Despite the lukewarm reception, Boone took fan feedback in stride and affirmed his willingness to improve.

Boone's interactions with his critics show the awkwardness of being a new celebrity, especially with social media complicating things. Fans, for example, pointed out the possibility of listener fatigue, even with the biggest hits; "Beautiful Things" - the most streamed and popular song in the world in 2024 - may have lost listeners. Boone has openly said he has had this feeling and is no longer figuring out what it means to be an artist.