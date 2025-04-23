This Day in Top 40 History: April 23

April 23 has seen star performances at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in the deserts of Southern California, a Billboard Hot 100 chart topper from Whitney Houston, and industry changes due to the pandemic and social media platforms.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 23 has featured chart-topping hits and memorable achievements:

1988: Mega star Whitney Houston's “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marked Houston's seventh straight No. 1 hit and was a record-breaking achievement.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, to memorable record releases and performances, April 23 is a significant day in Top 40 history:

2017: On April 23, Coachella headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, and Future Islands. New Order, Porter Robinson, and Madeon also gave stellar performances.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has evolved and now people listen to music in a variety of ways. Some artists feel concerned about the rise of AI.

2005: The social media platform YouTube uploaded its first video clip called Me at the Zoo with the founder of YouTube, Jawed Karim, standing in front of the elephant enclosure. In 2006, Google bought YouTube, and today it's one of the most successful social media platforms where people and musical artists can share music videos.

