This Day in Top 40 History: April 14

April 14 is a notable day in the history of Top 40 music. We saw several great performances from stars like Adele, Bad Bunny, and Beyoncé on this day. Fans were excited to see top-notch performers over various years at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, and Beyonce made history as the first Black performer to headline this popular Southern California festival.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant hits and milestone Top 40 recordings and performances on April 14 include:

2011 : Super pop diva Adele performed at the O2 Academy in Leeds, England, for her Adele Live tour with hit songs like "Rumour Has It" and "Set Fire to the Rain." Today, Adele is one of the wealthiest female performers in the UK, and had a successful two-year Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans were thrilled by the following April 14 recordings and performances:

2022: Pop singer Lizzo released her song "About Damn Time" through Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. This is her theme song for her new album Special. Not only is Lizzo an award-winning singer/performer, but she's also a trained flautist.

Pop sensation Sam Smith performed at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, for his Gloria tour. Smith is known for his smash hits "Stay With Me" and "Lay Me Down." 2024: The Kid LAROI played at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, for his The First Time Tour. This Australian singer is known for hits like "Stay" and "Nights Like This."