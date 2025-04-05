A Grand in Your Hand! – Enter Your Keyword Here!

ContestsEvents
Sunny 94.3’s Grand In Your Hand is giving YOU the opportunity to win $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday. Make sure you tune in to Sunny 94.3 every…

Brandon Plotnick
Make sure you tune in to Sunny 94.3 every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword.

Listeners have w5 minutes to enter the keyword on the Sunny 94.3 website below or via the Sunny Mobile App.

Listeners can only enter the keyword for 25 minutes after it has been announced!

Click here for the Official Contest Rules for Grand in Your Hand.

*This is a multi-city contest.

Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
