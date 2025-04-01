This Day in Top 40 History: April 1

April 1 saw cute social media posts by celebrities — including Cardi B — wishing everyone a Happy Easter in 2018, memorable performances from several big names, the release of a new Chris Brown song, and other significant events in Top 40 music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Adele and Ariana Grande to Bad Bunny and Maroon 5, April 1 has witnessed some fabulous performances, including:

2021: Ariana Grande performed at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, during her The Sweetener World Tour. Today, Grande is one of the top-performing pop stars on the charts and the stage.

2022: Puerto Rican-born singer Bad Bunny performed at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, during his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo. According to Billboard Boxscore history, this tour was one of the largest-grossing tours by a Latin artist.

2023: Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency was held at the Park MGM Dolby Live Theater. The pop/rock group headlined the 16-day event, which included a performance on April 1. Frontman Adam Levine is known as a judge on the TV show The Voice.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are notable recordings and performances from April 1:

2000: Singer and pop star Britney Spears played at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, during her You Drive Me Crazy Tour, also known as Crazy 2k Tour.

2013: Singer/performer Chris Brown released the "Fine China" single and music video. This was the leading track from his upcoming album X, which he released through RCA Records later that year.

2016: Ellie Goulding and opening act Bebe Rexha performed in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada, during the Delirium World Tour, kicking off Goulding's North American concert series, which ended in June at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

2023: Pop diva Taylor Swift performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of her The Eras Tour. Special guests on this leg of her tour included MUNA and beabadobee.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From silliness to cancelations, Top 40 had some changes and challenges, including:

2018: Pop star Cardi B and other celebrities took to social media on April 1 to wish everyone a Happy Easter. Some celebrities posted odd and silly snaps, while Cardi B posted a beautiful photo of a gold cross.

2020: Khalid, best known for his hit "Location," was scheduled to perform during his Asia tour, but all shows, including the one on April 1, were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.