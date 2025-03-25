Kesha Teams Up with T-Pain for ‘Yippee-Ki-Yay’: New Era
Kesha is back and making a big entrance—this time with T-Pain by her side! On Monday (March 24), the singer hopped on Instagram to announce her new song, “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” dropping…
On Monday (March 24), the singer hopped on Instagram to announce her new song, “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” dropping Thursday (March 27). The cover art? Pure Kesha—rocking black underwear, wrapped in Saran Wrap, with a leaf blower dramatically sending her blonde hair flying.
This marks another release under her own label, Kesha Records, which she launched in July 2024. She kicked things off with “Joyride” and “Delusional,” and thanks to a global distribution deal with ADA, she has full creative control, according to Billboard. Crush Music, her management team, is handling marketing and promotion for her next album, expected later this year.
This fresh era follows the end of her legal battle with Dr. Luke, which officially settled in 2023. The lawsuit dates back to 2014, when Kesha accused the producer of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Her new era followed the end of her long-running legal battle with Dr. Luke. Just weeks before the case was set to go to trial, the two reached a settlement that ended nearly a decade of litigation. Dr. Luke had accused Kesha of defamation after she alleged in 2014 that he had drugged and raped her following a 2005 party. The agreement came shortly after a key New York court ruling made it harder for Dr. Luke to win his case.
And for fans eager for new music? It’s officially done. “JUST TURNED IN MY ALBUM… TO MYSELF,” she teased last week on Instagram.