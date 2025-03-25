ContestsEvents

Kesha Teams Up with T-Pain for ‘Yippee-Ki-Yay’: New Era

Kesha is back and making a big entrance—this time with T-Pain by her side! On Monday (March 24), the singer hopped on Instagram to announce her new song, “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” dropping…

Kayla Morgan
Kesha attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Kesha is back and making a big entrance—this time with T-Pain by her side!

On Monday (March 24), the singer hopped on Instagram to announce her new song, “Yippee-Ki-Yay,” dropping Thursday (March 27). The cover art? Pure Kesha—rocking black underwear, wrapped in Saran Wrap, with a leaf blower dramatically sending her blonde hair flying.

This marks another release under her own label, Kesha Records, which she launched in July 2024. She kicked things off with “Joyride” and “Delusional,” and thanks to a global distribution deal with ADA, she has full creative control, according to Billboard. Crush Music, her management team, is handling marketing and promotion for her next album, expected later this year.

This fresh era follows the end of her legal battle with Dr. Luke, which officially settled in 2023. The lawsuit dates back to 2014, when Kesha accused the producer of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Her new era followed the end of her long-running legal battle with Dr. Luke. Just weeks before the case was set to go to trial, the two reached a settlement that ended nearly a decade of litigation. Dr. Luke had accused Kesha of defamation after she alleged in 2014 that he had drugged and raped her following a 2005 party. The agreement came shortly after a key New York court ruling made it harder for Dr. Luke to win his case.

And for fans eager for new music? It’s officially done. “JUST TURNED IN MY ALBUM… TO MYSELF,” she teased last week on Instagram.

KeshaT-Pain
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Trial Begins for Sean Kingston and Mother in Million-Dollar Fraud Case
MusicTrial Begins for Sean Kingston and Mother in Million-Dollar Fraud CaseKayla Morgan
Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ for First Time in 10 Years
MusicZayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ for First Time in 10 YearsKayla Morgan
This Day in Top 40 History: March 27
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 27Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect