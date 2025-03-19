Dax Shepard Reveals How Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Juno’ Sparked a Hilarious Conversation with His 10-Year-Old Daughter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Dax Shepard performs during The Give Back-ular Spectacular! fundraiser in partnership with The Union Solidarity Coalition at The Orpheum Theatre on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In a recent episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard revealed the time he was unprepared to explain to his and Kristen Bell’s daughter, 10-year-old Delta, the meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Juno.”

Dax Shepard: “I wanna get pregnant in high school’ is kind of a nasty, fun lyric”

Shepard said that her daughter likes the song “Juno” and although he prefers “Espresso” more, he can’t tell her that “Juno” isn’t his favorite, "'cause it’s her favorite.” While listening to the song, Delta asked him if he knows what “Juno” is.

Shepard said, “I go, ‘No…’ and she’s like, ‘Well, it’s a movie,’ and I go, ‘The movie Juno? Yes, I know.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, it’s a story about a girl who gets pregnant.’”

The father of two continued, “I go, ‘That’s a little nasty.’ And she goes, ‘What’s nasty about wanting to have a baby with somebody?’”

Shepard felt the need to explain to Delta that Juno is a 2007 movie about a teenage girl who got pregnant while she was still in high school.

And she goes, ‘Oh, she’s in high school?’ She knew part of the Juno story, she just didn’t know she was in high school. And the way she phrased it was like, ‘Wait, what’s nasty about wanting to have a baby with someone you love?’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, there’s nothing nasty about that, I’m just saying, ‘I wanna get pregnant in high school’ is kind of a nasty, fun lyric. It’s a positive ‘nasty,’ I’m saying.”

Is the Song “Juno” Inspired by the Film?

In a 2024 interview with US Weekly, songwriter Amy Allen confirmed that the song was indeed inspired by the movie.

Allen said of the Grammy award-winning Carpenter, “I’m so grateful to have her as a collaborator for moments like that, because I think being a pop songwriter, like, five years ago, if somebody had come in with that concept, that would’ve been like, ‘I’m not sure people will get that.’”