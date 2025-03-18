‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3 Sets Record-Breaking Rotten Tomatoes Score

No magic involved here, just pure awesome storytelling! The Wheel of Time Season 3 had fans eagerly awaiting its release after a year and a half—and judging by its impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, it certainly didn’t disappoint. Based on Robert Jordan’s epic book series, the TV adaptation continues to win over both critics and fans alike.

The show follows Moiraine Sedai (played brilliantly by Rosamund Pike), a member of the Blue Ajah within the Aes Sedai—an ancient group of powerful women who can channel the One Power. This magical force controls the Wheel of Time, the pattern by which human existence is determined. Moiraine embarks on a journey to find the reincarnation of the Dragon (Josha Stradowski), who is prophesied to either save the world from the Dark One or destroy it. Since only women can safely use the One Power, men who possess this ability are often driven to madness, leading to catastrophic consequences, just like the first Dragon did.

What the Season 3 is About

Per its official synopsis, Season 3 immediately follows the end of Season 2, “With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves.”

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

After the first three episodes drop, the White Tower is plunged into all-out chaos, with undercover Black Ajahs revealing themselves and the Forsakens making their moves.

Critics Loved The Wheel of Time Season 3

David Opie from Empire Magazine wrote of the third season, “More sophisticated than The Witcher, more thrilling than The Rings Of Power, and more distinctive than House Of The Dragon, it's hard to imagine a better version of Robert Jordan's epic book saga — a series once deemed unfilmable.”

While Corly Lane from Collider said, “Three seasons in, The Wheel of Time only continues to top itself through riveting performances, stunning new locations, well-defined worldbuilding, and an arguably timeless fantasy narrative...”

Perhaps one of the reasons why The Wheel of Time Season 3’s rating keeps getting better is because the creators were not afraid to give their own interpretation of the source material. Rafe Judkins said via Movie Web, “I'm sure it'll drive people crazy, but there's a reason why we do it, and that's because we want viewers to emotionally understand the relationship between these characters and how each one affects the other.”

Aside from Pike and Stradowski, the series also stars Daniel Henney, Zöe Robbins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Kate Fleetwood, and Sophie Okonedo, among others.