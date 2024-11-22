Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Get Your Pet Photo With Santa in Fayetteville On These Upcoming Dates

Author Minda
This adorable pup has nothing to do with holiday jokes, but he made us smile, so we're sharing him with you too.

Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville is offering special pet photo sessions with Santa during the 2024 holiday season. Pet owners can capture memorable moments with their furry friends on select Mondays through the rest of the year. The current scheduled dates are November 25, and December 2, 9 and 16.

The event takes place at Santa’s Workshop within Cross Creek Mall, located in Fayetteville, NC 28303. The mall provides a festive setting where pets and their owners can create lasting holiday memories with Santa Claus.

The mall operates from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm during the event days. Pet owners should plan their visits accordingly to ensure they have time for their photo session. Experience At Santa’s Workshop, visitors can enjoy the complete holiday experience, including filling out Dear Santa letters alongside their pet photography sessions. The event offers a unique opportunity to include furry family members in traditional holiday celebrations. To ensure a smooth experience, pet owners are encouraged to arrive early and ensure their pets are comfortable in public settings.

Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.

4 Out of the Box Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Must Try in 2024

Ah Thanksgiving. A time for family and friends gathered around the table sharing what they appreciate and are grateful for. A time for your Uncle Lou to make a snide remark about your career choice and your sister to flash her giant engagement ring reminding you just how single you’ve been for the last 5 years.  

The one saving grace? This day’s meal is absolutely fire! The carbs, the butter, the sweets! It’s the one day you can throw your diet out the door and enter your food coma with a giant smile knowing you’ll go back for seconds.  

Now while some will say the turkey is the star of the show, let’s not forget all the supporting acts that make the meal truly memorable. Those precious side dishes can make or break your Thanksgiving presentation. It’s important they get the recognition they deserve! 

In my own personal quest for curating the perfect Thanksgiving meal this year, I came across some must-try, mouthwatering side dishes! And since I’m not one to gate-keep and it IS the season for giving, I thought I would share my findings so that you too can indulge! 

These top-tier side dishes include green bean casserole, potatoes, stuffing, and of course I just HAD to include a seasonal cocktail to cap off the meal! Check them out and see if they could work for your holiday dinner.

  • Ina Garten's Green Bean Casserole

    Easy Ina Garten Green Bean Casserole Recipe

    Ina Garten's Green Bean Casserole is a modern, elevated take on the classic comfort food. Instead of canned ingredients

  • Plays Well with Butter Sourdough Stuffing

    Crispy-Topped Sourdough Stuffing with Sausage and Mushrooms

    Sourdough stuffing with sausage & mushrooms = Thanksgiving perfection! This homemade stuffing recipe features crispy edges & a creamy center.

  • Crispy Parmesan and Gruyere Potato Gratin

    Crispy Parmesan and Gruyere Potato Gratin - Flourishing Foodie

    Thinly sliced potatoes baked in a skillet with a creamy garlic sauce topped with Gruyere and Parmesan cheese broiled to crispy perfection. If you are a fan of potatoes and cheese, this dish is for you!

  • Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

    Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

    This pumpkin spice espresso martini is the perfect fall twist on the classic cocktail! It matches pumpkin butter with bourbon, baileys, and espresso for such a delightful fall treat.

Sign Up For The Dose of Sunny Newsletter

Your connection to the music and entertainment news you want and, the community information you need, plus exclusive games and contests.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Minda
Category:

More Lifestyle

Load More