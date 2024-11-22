Campbell’s Candles Are Here To Get You In the Thanksgiving Spirit With Side-Dish Inspired Scents

Campbell’s – the purveyors of soups used routinely in Thanksgiving dishes – is bringing the aromas of Thanksgiving to homes year-round with new limited-edition Campbell’s candles from “The Scents of Sides Season” collections.

The Campbell’s candles launched November 18 in partnership with CAMP, the collection features four distinctive scents priced at $30. They are already sold out, but you can sign up for CAMP info anyway.

The Campbell’s Candles Collection

The lineup includes:

Green Bean Casserole : Features notes of cream, celery, fried onion, mushroom, and buttery green beans.

: Features notes of cream, celery, fried onion, mushroom, and buttery green beans. Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese : A savory cheese-inspired fragrance.

: A savory cheese-inspired fragrance. Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing : Combines fennel, thyme, and rosemary aromas.

: Combines fennel, thyme, and rosemary aromas. Everything Bagel-Seasoned Mashed Potatoes: Offers buttery notes with garlic undertones.

“These fun and fragrant candles offer a delightful way to experience your favorite holiday side dish flavors beyond the holiday table,” Campbell’s said.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some enthusiasts praised the innovative concept as “fantastic” and “awesome,” others expressed skepticism about savory-scented candles. Some suggested using them purely as decorative items rather than lighting them. Talk about cutting carbs!

This launch coincides with Campbell’s annual State of the Sides Report, which revealed that 55 percent of Americans prefer side dishes to turkey during holiday meals. The collection reflects this trend, with Campbell’s Vice President of Integrated Marketing noting that side dishes are “the cornerstone of holiday meals and memories”.

