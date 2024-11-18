Beyoncé Performing At Halftime of Netflix NFL Christmas Game

Beyoncé will be a welcomed presence in many living rooms — and a present for fans — this Christmas on Netflix.



The music superstar has been announced to be performing at halftime of the Houston Texans vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the second game of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday. This will be the first time she will perform songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, live.

NFL Christmas Gameday kicks off with its first game at 1 p.m. ET, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans vs. Ravens game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET



Netflix notes, “Although the details of her NFL Christmas Gameday performance live on Netflix are currently under wraps, Beyoncé is expected to bring along some special guests who are featured on the ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.”



Of course, there are already fans hoping Netflix will have it together to stream this performance without any issues. During Netflix’s worldwide streaming event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, many viewers had issues with buffering. In the comment section of Beyoncé’s Instagram post announcing her performance, one fan wrote, “GIRL THEY BETTER HAVE THE SERVICE TOGETHER.” Another fan joked, “Oh no it’s going to be Y2K all over again! Netflix don’t muck this up.”



Naturally, many fans thought this announcement was Beyoncé unveiling the visuals for Cowboy Carter, but perhaps Queen Bey could also gift fans something else this Christmas, too. During this year’s Super Bowl, she starred in an ad for Verizon, which famously closed with her saying, “Drop the new music.” That music ended up being “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” the first two track previews from Cowboy Carter.

This news comes on the heels of Bey receiving 11 Grammy Award nominations for Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé received the most nominations of any artist for the 2025 Grammy Awards. She now has received 99 total nominations in her career, which makes Beyoncé the most nominated artist in Grammy history. At the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé won her 32nd Grammy and made her the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.



Among her nominations, Cowboy Carter received nominations for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year. Meanwhile, “Texas Hold ‘Em” was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Country Song of the Year. Other nomination categories include Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bodyguard”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Levii’s Jeans”), Best Country Solo Performance (“16 Carriages”), and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“II Most Wanted”).

